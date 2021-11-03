HII completes Fort Lauderdale LPD builder’s trials

India receives first-in-class P15B destroyer
The Indian Navy should commission its first Visakhapatnam-class destroyer shortly after it was handed over by its shipbuilder.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) on 2 November announced its Ingalls Shipbuilding division completed the first round of sea trials for San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock Fort Lauderdale.
Ingalls has delivered 11 San Antonio-class vessels to the USN, with three more – including Fort Lauderdale - under construction.
In 2020, HII was awarded a $1.5 billion contract for a further San Antonio-class LPD.
HII LPD programme manager Steve Sloan said: ‘Shipbuilding is about teamwork. Our shipbuilders work as a team with our Navy partners to make these ships ready to join the fleet.
‘The success we achieved this week will propel us into a strong finish as we prepare for acceptance trials later this year. We are proud of the work our shipbuilders have accomplished so far and look forward to finishing strong.’
The 208m San Antonio-class LPDs are used to embark and land Marines, equipment and supplies via landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles.
A working group will establish how the Netherlands' Walrus-class boats can be kept in service for longer.
Raytheon obtains Tomahawk Block Va contract modification from NAVAIR.
A possible sale of Dutch frigates and minehunters to Greece would build on the previously announced deal with France for three new frigates.