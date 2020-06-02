HII to carry out modernisation of USS Harry S Truman
Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) on 1 June was awarded a $17.17 million contract for maintenance and modernisation work on the aircraft carrier USS Harry S Truman (CVN 75).
The work will be performed in Virginia at HII facilities in Newport News, Norfolk and Portsmouth. According to the DoD, the contract is expected to be fulfilled by February 2021.
FY2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds are financing the programme with the full contract funding being obligated at the time of award. Remaining funds will not expire at the end of FY2020.
The contract was not competitively procured as the USN requirements could not be met from any other supplier.
As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Naval Warfare
-
Swedish navy moves to final phase of Blekinge-class sub production with new Saab order
Saab Kockums was initially awarded the contract to build two A26 submarines for the Royal Swedish Navy in 2015, but the programme has faced delays and escalating costs.
-
Germany goes for more US equipment for F127 frigates with SPY-6 radar choice
If the foreign military sale request is approved, Germany would be the first country outside the US to acquire the technology, which is currently used extensively by the US Navy.
-
US continues to review AUKUS submarine deal as HII ticks off new Virginia-class sea trials
The initial sea trials for Virginia-class SSN 798 conducted by Newport News Shipbuilding division and the US Navy marked an “important step”, but the ongoing AUKUS review casts a shadow over what the progress means for the partner nations.
-
US Navy seeks AI software suppliers to bolster air and missile defence
The US Navy is conducting market research to find AI software products for the Collaborative Integrated Air and Missile Defence Planning Programme.
-
Turkey’s Goksur naval missile completes first live-fire intercept
The Goksur will be available in a range of configurations and could be integrated into Turkey’s nascent Steel Dome which is designed to provide multi-layered protection against a range of aerial targets from mortars to aircraft.