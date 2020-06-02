HII to carry out modernisation of USS Harry S Truman

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) on 1 June was awarded a $17.17 million contract for maintenance and modernisation work on the aircraft carrier USS Harry S Truman (CVN 75).

The work will be performed in Virginia at HII facilities in Newport News, Norfolk and Portsmouth. According to the DoD, the contract is expected to be fulfilled by February 2021.

FY2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds are financing the programme with the full contract funding being obligated at the time of award. Remaining funds will not expire at the end of FY2020.

The contract was not competitively procured as the USN requirements could not be met from any other supplier.

