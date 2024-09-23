Hellenic Navy launches second multipurpose FDI frigate, confirms talks on fourth

The second of three contracted defence and intervention frigates built by Naval Group for the Hellenic Navy has been launched at the company’s shipyard in Lorient.

The HS Nearchos launched on September 19, 2024, and will be outfitted with its Panoramic Sensors and Intelligence Module (PSIM) a few weeks after launch. The first of the frigates, HS Kimon is currently undergoing sea trials, while the third, HS Formion completed its hull assembly in August. The plan is for all three frigates to be in service before the end of 2026.

The Nearchos and its sister ships each weigh 4,500 tons