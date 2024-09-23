To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Hellenic Navy launches second multipurpose FDI frigate, confirms talks on fourth

Hellenic Navy launches second multipurpose FDI frigate, confirms talks on fourth

23rd September 2024 - 17:06 GMT | by Tony Fyler

Frigate class leader Kimon in September 2024, when the second vessel in the fleet was launched. (Photo: Hellenic Republic Ministry of National Defence)

The HS Nearchos will join its sister ship HS Kimon in a variety of roles once it has been fully equipped and passed its sea trials. The delivery timeline for the fourth frigate remains unclear due to its late confirmation.

The second of three contracted defence and intervention frigates built by Naval Group for the Hellenic Navy has been launched at the company’s shipyard in Lorient.

The HS Nearchos launched on September 19, 2024, and will be outfitted with its Panoramic Sensors and Intelligence Module (PSIM) a few weeks after launch. The first of the frigates, HS Kimon is currently undergoing sea trials, while the third, HS Formion completed its hull assembly in August. The plan is for all three frigates to be in service before the end of 2026.

The Nearchos and its sister ships each weigh 4,500 tons

