Helge Ingstad decision due before summer
The Norwegian MoD will make a decision on the future of the recently salvaged frigate Helge Ingstad once a report on its state has been completed.
According to a spokesperson, this will be delivered before the summer.
The vessel was beached following an exercise in November 2018 after colliding with an oil tanker, but soon slipped beneath the waves where it was run aground.
The spokesperson said: 'Whether to repair or condemn will be a cost-value assessment.'
Following an extensive operation to remove ordinance remaining aboard the vessel, including Kongsberg Naval Strike Missiles and Stingray anti-submarine torpedoes, the ship
