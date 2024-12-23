Hanwha Ocean to build FFX Batch-IV frigates for South Korea

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has been selected to build the first two vessels in South Korea’s new Ulsan-class frigate (FFX) Batch-IV.

The contract win is consistent for Hanwha Ocean, which also won a contract to build the fifth and sixth vessels in the previous Batch-III.

The contract with South Korea’s Defence Acquisition Programme Administration (DAPA) is valued at 839.1 billion KRW (US$578.69 million), and is expected to be completed by December 2030.

Related Articles

FFX Batch III frigates to use MT30 engine

FFX Batch-IV is the final phase of a four-stage project to replace the Pohang-class corvettes, the Ulsan-class frigates and the Gwanggaeto-class destroyers, some of which have been in service since the 1980s.

The Hanwha Ocean contract only covers the first two vessels in the Batch-IV fleet, of which six are ultimately planned.

While the design and displacement of the Batch-IVs will be the same as the Batch-III vessels, they will feature significant upgrades in almost every other area, necessarily including their technology fit, which will see them classified as “smart frigates”.

Those technology upgrades will include four advanced weapon systems and newly developed technologies, such as the close-in weapon system (CIWS-II) and electronic warfare equipment-II, which will be added into their combat systems.

With one eye on the potential of a restricted-crew future for the fleet, the vessels will be fitted with designs that allow for minimal crewing and enhanced crew efficiency.

And with a further eye on the growing threat of cyberattack as a form of lateral warfare, the new frigates will also be equipped with cybersecurity monitoring systems, which will also strengthen their defences against some types of drone threat.

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

Ulsan Class (FFX Batch IV) [South Korea]

Naval: Combat Management Systems | Ulsan Class (FFX Batch IV) [South Korea]

FFX Batch III - 5-6 [South Korea]

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Chungnam Class (FFX Batch III/HDF-4000)