Griffin missile tested for maritime protection capabilities

The Griffin missile has successfully engaged fast-moving small boats from various platforms in a series of tests to demonstrate the missile’s application to the maritime domain.

The tests, conducted by Raytheon and the US Navy at the navy's Point Mugu sea test range, saw the MK-60 Patrol Coastal Griffin Missile System integrated on a Cyclone-class Patrol Coastal-class ship, where the missile was employed against remote-controlled boats simulating a threat to the ship.



Capt. Mike Ladner, major program manager of Surface Ship Weapons, US Navy Integrated Warfare Systems 3.0 program office, said: ‘The Griffin missile and the MK-60 System provide the accuracy and lethality required to meet the requirements of our operational testing.’



The testing marked the completion of a quick reaction assessment that will potentially lead to fielding of the Griffin missile on forward deployed Patrol Coastal ships later this year.



The MK-60 Patrol Coastal Griffin Missile System includes a laser targeting system as well as a navy-designed launcher and battle management system featuring the Griffin missile.



Harry Schulte, vice president of Air Warfare Systems for Raytheon Missile Systems, said: ‘The Griffin missile is ideally suited for protecting navy ships against the increasing small boat threat. Griffin is fully developed, lightweight and precise. It is designed with confined lethality to minimise collateral effects and maximise operational effectiveness.’