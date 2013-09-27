To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Griffin missile tested for maritime protection capabilities

27th September 2013 - 17:44 GMT | by Shephard News Team

RSS

The Griffin missile has successfully engaged fast-moving small boats from various platforms in a series of tests to demonstrate the missile’s application to the maritime domain.

The tests, conducted by Raytheon and the US Navy at the navy's Point Mugu sea test range, saw the MK-60 Patrol Coastal Griffin Missile System integrated on a Cyclone-class Patrol Coastal-class ship, where the missile was employed against remote-controlled boats simulating a threat to the ship.

Capt. Mike Ladner, major program manager of Surface Ship Weapons, US Navy Integrated Warfare Systems 3.0 program office, said: ‘The Griffin missile and the MK-60 System provide the accuracy and lethality required to meet the requirements of our operational testing.’

The testing marked the completion of a quick reaction assessment that will potentially lead to fielding of the Griffin missile on forward deployed Patrol Coastal ships later this year.

The MK-60 Patrol Coastal Griffin Missile System includes a laser targeting system as well as a navy-designed launcher and battle management system featuring the Griffin missile.

Harry Schulte, vice president of Air Warfare Systems for Raytheon Missile Systems, said: ‘The Griffin missile is ideally suited for protecting navy ships against the increasing small boat threat. Griffin is fully developed, lightweight and precise. It is designed with confined lethality to minimise collateral effects and maximise operational effectiveness.’

Shephard News Team

Author

Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us