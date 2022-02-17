Greece seeks engine support for HS Toxotis

QinetiQ supports Royal Navy electronic warfare contract
QinetiQ is supporting RN efforts to enhance the EW capabilities of its ships.
The Hellenic Navy has opened a tender for maintenance and sustainment of the two MTU 12V-331 engines that power the fast patrol boat HS Toxotis.
A two-year contract will be worth almost €217,000 ($246,600). Responses are due by 14 March.
Toxotis was originally built in the 1960s for the Royal Norwegian Navy as a Tjeld-class boat. It was sold to the Hellenic Navy in 1981.
The 24.5m-long boat displaces 72t, has a top speed of 21.5kt and is armed with one Bofors L70 40mm and a single Oerlikon 20mm cannon.
BAE Systems announces the Anson Astute-class submarine has successfully completed a trim dive.
The continuity provided by an Aegis common source library could yield dividends for various platforms and systems.
Poland is looking to acquire three multi-purpose frigates under its Miecznik project.
Solving launch and recovery issues is crucial to making USVs feasible operational assets.
Babcock is buying out its partner in the Naval Ship Management JV.