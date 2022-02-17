Greece seeks engine support for HS Toxotis

HS Toxotis is a fast patrol boat in service with the Hellenic Navy. (Photo: Hellenic Navy)

The Hellenic Navy requires a contractor to maintain and sustain the two engines powering an ex-Norwegian patrol boat.

The Hellenic Navy has opened a tender for maintenance and sustainment of the two MTU 12V-331 engines that power the fast patrol boat HS Toxotis.

A two-year contract will be worth almost €217,000 ($246,600). Responses are due by 14 March.

Toxotis was originally built in the 1960s for the Royal Norwegian Navy as a Tjeld-class boat. It was sold to the Hellenic Navy in 1981.

The 24.5m-long boat displaces 72t, has a top speed of 21.5kt and is armed with one Bofors L70 40mm and a single Oerlikon 20mm cannon.