Germany goes for more US equipment for F127 frigates with SPY-6 radar choice
Amid reports that Germany could expand its future fleet of F127 frigates from the original five planned warships to eight, the Bundeswehr has now selected the US’s Raytheon to supply its SPY-6(V)1 radars for the vessels under a requested foreign military sale (FMS).
Recent news of the possible expansion of Germany’s F124 replacement programme (F127) came from figures published by Politico in September analysing the country’s Budget Committee proposal that allocated €26 billion (US$30.18 billion) to the programme.
The next-generation F127 anti-air warfare frigates are set to replace the German Navy’s current F124 ships between 2030 and 2035. The programme was formally
