General Dynamics receives sub repair work order

12th August 2019 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp has received an order for the planning, material procurement and repair work of the US Navy’s USS Washington.

The $15 million order was placed against the company’s previously awarded, multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

USS Washington (SSN-787) is a Virginia-class nuclear powered attack submarine that entered service with the US Navy in 2017.

Work is expected to be complete by December 2019. 

