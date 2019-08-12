General Dynamics receives sub repair work order
General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp has received an order for the planning, material procurement and repair work of the US Navy’s USS Washington.
The $15 million order was placed against the company’s previously awarded, multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
USS Washington (SSN-787) is a Virginia-class nuclear powered attack submarine that entered service with the US Navy in 2017.
Work is expected to be complete by December 2019.
