GD to build more replenishment ships under deal potentially worth more than $6.7 billion

General Dynamics (GD) subsidiary National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) has been awarded a contract potentially worth US$6.7 billion for as many as eight John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler ships.

NASSCO has already been contracted to build nine of the class. A tenth ship has now been ordered for $780 million as the first part of the new deal which will likely be for eight ships.

If all eight ships are ultimately exercised, including incentives and other contract options in support of those ships, the contract value will total more than $6.7 billion.

In 2016, the US Navy awarded NASSCO with a contract to design and build the first six of the class. In 2022, the contract was modified to add an additional three oilers.

Designed to transfer fuel to navy ships operating at sea, the 742ft vessels have a full load displacement of 49,850t, capacity to carry 162,000 barrels of oil and significant amounts of dry cargo, as well as providing aviation capability while traveling at speeds up to 20kt.

The first ship, USNS John Lewis, was delivered to the US Navy in July 2022 while the USNS Lucy Stone will be christened and launched on 21 September 2024.

The USNS Sojourner Truth and the USNS Thurgood Marshall are currently under construction. Construction of the USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg will start in October 2024.

