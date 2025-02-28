To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

GAO recommends better oversight of support for shipyards in the face of capacity concerns

28th February 2025 - 16:10 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

General Dynamics Electric Boat is supporting Virginia-class submarines but the GAO says the wider industry is struggling with maintenance capacity. (Photo: USN)

The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) believes the US industrial base will struggle to meet US Navy (USN) requirements. This follows recent warnings from USN heads of a decline in resources and that the industrial base is under strain.

The US shipbuilding industry is struggling to keep up with the USN’s requirements and is also battling to meet maintenance requirements, according to a new US GAO report.

The report, Shipbuilding and Repair: Navy Needs a Strategic Approach for Private Sector Industrial Base Investments, was released on 27 February and states that the industry struggles as the USN has plans for a larger increase in the fleet than the industrial base has achieved.

It also notes that “while the ship repair industrial base has grown…companies may not be able to take on unplanned work (like emergent repairs) due to

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

