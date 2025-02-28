GAO recommends better oversight of support for shipyards in the face of capacity concerns

General Dynamics Electric Boat is supporting Virginia-class submarines but the GAO says the wider industry is struggling with maintenance capacity. (Photo: USN)

The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) believes the US industrial base will struggle to meet US Navy (USN) requirements. This follows recent warnings from USN heads of a decline in resources and that the industrial base is under strain.