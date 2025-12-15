To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Future of the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project is still unclear

15th December 2025 - 16:20 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

Victoria-class submarines have been in operation since the 1980s. (Photo: Royal Canadian Navy)

The Canadian government remains tight-lipped on the timeline and funding required for the next steps of its Canadian Submarine Patrol Project, which should offer improved capabilities for the country’s navy.

The schedule for the next phases of the Victoria-class replacement effort ⁠– the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP) ⁠– continues to lack clarity, despite the national government announcing the qualified companies for the initiative in August. While the first platform is intended to be delivered by 2035, the dates for the final design selection and contract award are still uncertain.

Despite this, an official spokesperson for the Department of Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) told Shephard that “Canada is quickly and decisively advancing” with the CPSP procurement.

“Given the sensitive nature of procuring an advanced submarine capability, and given the applicability of

