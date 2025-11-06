To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • French Navy frigates to align with Hellenic Navy after Aster missile enhancement

French Navy frigates to align with Hellenic Navy after Aster missile enhancement

6th November 2025 - 14:23 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

Admiral Ronarc'h was handed over to the French Navy in October 2025. (Naval Group)

The FDI frigates will have an enhanced warfare capability that matches the configuration of ships ordered by Greece.

In a move to strengthen the French Navy’s anti-aircraft, anti-ship capabilities, the final two of the country’s five Defence and Intervention Frigates (FDI) are to be equipped with 32 Aster missile cells, up from the original 16 planned.

The new configuration, which was revealed in Italian media, was discussed in a parliamentary budget meeting by the French National Assembly’s Defence Commission. The new missile cell capacity will align the fleet more closely with the Hellenic Navy, which has opted for a 32-missile cell configuration in its order with Naval Group.

Ultimately, it is believed the first three frigates for

Eleanor Harvey

Author

Eleanor Harvey

Eleanor Harvey is content editor at Shephard Group, responsible for overseeing the quality and scope …

