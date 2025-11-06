French Navy frigates to align with Hellenic Navy after Aster missile enhancement
In a move to strengthen the French Navy’s anti-aircraft, anti-ship capabilities, the final two of the country’s five Defence and Intervention Frigates (FDI) are to be equipped with 32 Aster missile cells, up from the original 16 planned.
The new configuration, which was revealed in Italian media, was discussed in a parliamentary budget meeting by the French National Assembly’s Defence Commission. The new missile cell capacity will align the fleet more closely with the Hellenic Navy, which has opted for a 32-missile cell configuration in its order with Naval Group.
Ultimately, it is believed the first three frigates for
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
HMS Agamemnon: details of the dive and what the Astute-class signifies for the UK Royal Navy
As HMS Agamemnon moves closer towards joining the UK’s in-service submarine fleet, how does the sixth Astute-class fit into the Royal Navy’s defence strategy?
-
Khabarovsk submarine launch reflects Russia’s nuclear modernisation progress
The nuclear-powered vessel, which could carry the Poseidon autonomous torpedo – dubbed the “doomsday missile” – marks another step forward in Russia’s maritime defence push.
-
Anduril Australia shows first Ghost Shark for RAN at factory opening
The new underwater vehicle has been described as an “important deterrent” thanks to its ability to operate undetected for extended periods of time.
-
US Navy extends the deadline for submitting proposals for the Next Generation Logistics Ship
NAVSEA plans to select up to three suppliers for the concept design phase of the programme in Q2 FY2026.