French landing craft programme crawls past milestone

MBDA’s anti-ship missile achieves important milestone
MBDA’s newest anti-ship missile has successfully completed its final firing test and will now enter into operation.
The French Navy formally accepted its first pair of Engins de Debarquement Amphibie - Standards (EDA-S) amphibious landing craft on 30 November, but it must still wait a while before the full order is fulfilled.
Acceptance of the first two EDA-S vessels (after they were delivered in mid-2021 and tested until October) paves the way for CNIM, Socarenem, Mauric and CNN MCO to produce the rest.
The EDA-S has a maximum range of 350km and top speed of 16kt (or 11kt when fully loaded). It is armed with three 12.7mm machine guns.
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
MBDA’s newest anti-ship missile has successfully completed its final firing test and will now enter into operation.
Despite Athens' commitment to purchase French frigates, the US State Department has approved possible ship deals with Greece.
India's weapons research agency has conducted tests on a missile-assisted torpedo, short-range surface-to-air missile, extended-range rockets and more.
Australia's programme to build army medium landing craft has officially kicked off with a tender.
USN Task Force 59 is integrating USVs and AI into 5th Fleet operations.
Denmark and Norway have officially signed as co-financiers of Europe’s joint corvette effort, according to a 13 December Fincantieri statement.