French landing craft programme crawls past milestone

15th December 2021 - 13:30 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy in Paris

The French Navy has accepted its first two EDA-S amphibious landing craft. (Photo: French Navy)

The French Navy has received its first two EDA-S craft but it will take some time before all of them enter service.

The French Navy formally accepted its first pair of Engins de Debarquement Amphibie - Standards (EDA-S) amphibious landing craft on 30 November, but it must still wait a while before the full order is fulfilled.

Acceptance of the first two EDA-S vessels (after they were delivered in mid-2021 and tested until October) paves the way for CNIM, Socarenem, Mauric and CNN MCO to produce the rest.

The EDA-S has a maximum range of 350km and top speed of 16kt (or 11kt when fully loaded). It is armed with three 12.7mm machine guns.

CNIM received a contract in January 2019 to …

