France progresses naval asset protection programme

OPV deployment to Pacific will strengthen cooperation, says CDS
Earlier this month, two RN OPVs, HMS Tamar and Spey, arrived in San Diego, and the ships have already begun engagement activities.
Submarines and surface vessels are vulnerable to terrorist attack as they are at anchor, tied up alongside or making their way out of harbour — and 21 years after the suicide bombing of USS Cole in Aden, navies are still working to protect vessels from attackers using speedboats or other small craft.
In France, marine infantry units (Fusiliers Marins) already conduct harbour and port patrols with unarmed Zodiac Milpro Futura 4.90m boats (without machine guns) or 7.5m-long Sillinger boats of 7.5 m which can carry a 7.62mm machine gun.
However, the lingering terrorist threat has prompted the French Navy to …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Earlier this month, two RN OPVs, HMS Tamar and Spey, arrived in San Diego, and the ships have already begun engagement activities.
ASW towed array proved its ‘exceptional sensing performance in small vessels’, SEA claims.
General Dynamics has received a contract modification from the US DoD to perform additional work for the USN’s Virginia-class submarines.
Ares and Meteksan are preparing to introduce the Ulaq uncrewed surface vessel to NATO countries at an event in November-December 2021.
HMS Diamond was due to participate in celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the Five Power Defence Agreements (FPDA) in Singapore — until 'technical issues' intervened.
As part of its surface fleet renewal programme, Germany foresees new air defence ships in the 2030s with capabilities to defeat emerging threats.