Foreign Military Sale funding arms Ukrainian patrol boats

Safe Boats International is to provide and install four gun systems for Mark VI patrol boats that will be delivered to Ukraine.

Work on the baseline $14.56 million contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command will be completed by January 2025 or September 2027 if all options are exercised, the DoD announced on 15 September.

Safe Boats will also provide spares and training services.

Ukraine is looking to procure up to 16 Mk VI patrol boats from the US at an estimated cost of $600 million via the FMS programme.

Weapons and subsystems include 32 MSI Seahawk A2 gun systems and 40 MK44 Bushmaster automatic cannons; 20 FLIR sensors; 16 LRAD 5km loudspeaker systems; 16 IFF systems and communications equipment, giving an average unit cost of $37.5 million each per fully equipped boat.