Flex Fighters enhance Ghanaian offshore security

Four 40m-long Flex Fighter offshore security vessels (OSVs) manufactured by Singapore-based Penguin International have arrived in Ghana before they are commissioned into service with the country’s navy in the coming months.

The acquisition of these vessels was facilitated by Israel Shipyards, while the Ghana Navy financed the project through GCB Bank.

The four OSVs were transported from Singapore aboard the cargo ship BBC Nile, arriving without weapons at the Ghanaian port of Takoradi on 8 January 2022. Known locally as the River class, they are named GNS Volta (P40), Densu (P41), Pra (P42) and Ankobra (P43).

