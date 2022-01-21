To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Flex Fighters enhance Ghanaian offshore security

21st January 2022 - 12:30 GMT | by Mrityunjoy Mazumdar in California

RSS

GNS Volta pictured at Takoradi. Volta is a Flex 40SC design but the three other OSVs recently delivered to Ghana were built to the Flex Fighter Max design. (Photo: Ghana Armed Forces)

The recent arrival of four Flex Fighter vessels in Ghana reflects efforts by the West African nation to augment its offshore security capabilities.

Four 40m-long Flex Fighter offshore security vessels (OSVs) manufactured by Singapore-based Penguin International have arrived in Ghana before they are commissioned into service with the country’s navy in the coming months.

The acquisition of these vessels was facilitated by Israel Shipyards, while the Ghana Navy financed the project through GCB Bank.

The four OSVs were transported from Singapore aboard the cargo ship BBC Nile, arriving without weapons at the Ghanaian port of Takoradi on 8 January 2022. Known locally as the River class, they are named GNS Volta (P40), Densu (P41), Pra (P42) and Ankobra (P43).

According to local

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us