First MEKO A-200 frigate for Egypt commences sea trials

Sea trials are underway in Germany of the first MEKO A-200 frigate built by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), Blohm+Voss and HDW for the Egyptian Navy.

ENS Al-Aziz is armed with eight MM40 Block 3 Exocet and 32 VL MICA NG missiles plus a Vulcano 127mm main gun and four 20mm cannon, as well as MU90 lightweight and DM-2A4 (SeaHake Mod 4) heavyweight torpedoes.

Thales supplied its Scorpion 2 EW jamming system and NS-110 4D AESA radar.

In April 2019, the German government approved the sale of six MEKO A-200 vessels, providing guarantees of up to €2.3 billion (US$2.5 billion).

Each of these vessels is 121m long and displaces 3,700t with a top speed of 29kt.

The first three units are being built by TKMS in Germany with the rest constructed at Alexandria Shipyards in Egypt.

TKMS is also reportedly in talks with the Egyptian government to co-produce the MEKO A-300 frigate with a shipyard in the North African country.