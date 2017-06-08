Finnish corvettes on course

HII acquires new manufacturing capacity for AUKUS work
An existing facility in South Carolina will be turned over to work on AUKUS elements, as well as other US Navy projects.
With a budget of €1.2 billion, the Finnish navy is bolstering its fleet with its Squadron 2020 (Laivue 2020) project moving forward at pace.
Most recently the main contractor, the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command (FDFLOGCOM), signed a contract with Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) for the design of four Squadron 2020 project multi-role corvettes.
Separately, FDFLOGCOM selected Atlas Elektronik, Lockheed Martin Canada and Saab to battle it out for the Squadron 2020 combat system.
The navy is expecting to select one of these competitors and sign a contract within the next 12 months, according to Cmdr Jon von Weissenberg, project
Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro revealed the plans to mitigate the difficulties of a war in the Western pacific to the Wall Street Journal.
The US has been battling hard to keep up with demand for solid rocket motors (SRMs).
Kongsberg Maritime will give the Indian Navy’s future FSS fleet new replenishment options to boost the range of the navy’s vessels.
HMS St Albans’ refit included an update in FOST training to help staff adapt to new technology and routines.
The RIB trials are expected to inform rapid future RN deployment of autonomous vessel technology.