Finnish corvettes on course

With a budget of €1.2 billion, the Finnish navy is bolstering its fleet with its Squadron 2020 (Laivue 2020) project moving forward at pace.

Most recently the main contractor, the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command (FDFLOGCOM), signed a contract with Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) for the design of four Squadron 2020 project multi-role corvettes.

Separately, FDFLOGCOM selected Atlas Elektronik, Lockheed Martin Canada and Saab to battle it out for the Squadron 2020 combat system.

The navy is expecting to select one of these competitors and sign a contract within the next 12 months, according to Cmdr Jon von Weissenberg, project