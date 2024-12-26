Fincantieri joins roster of major companies working to protect undersea cables

Shipbuilding group Fincantieri has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sparkle, an Italian service provider, to collaborate on the development of technological solutions to protect critical undersea infrastructure and submarine telecommunications cables.

The agreement is part of a strategic vision for Italy's technological development to ensure the resilience of undersea infrastructure, which is fundamental for reliable digital connectivity.

Fincantieri and Sparkle have agreed to work in specialised teams to analyse the requirements for improving the security of undersea telecommunications infrastructures. Then they will identify innovative technologies and solutions to ensure their operational resilience.

Fincantieri and Sparkle are not the