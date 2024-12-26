To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Fincantieri joins roster of major companies working to protect undersea cables

Fincantieri joins roster of major companies working to protect undersea cables

26th December 2024 - 16:12 GMT | by Tony Fyler

RSS

Undersea infrastructure has become vulnerable national infrastructure. (Image: Thales)

The group’s collaboration with network provider Sparkle is the latest move to improve the robustness of submarine cable networks.

Shipbuilding group Fincantieri has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sparkle, an Italian service provider, to collaborate on the development of technological solutions to protect critical undersea infrastructure and submarine telecommunications cables.

The agreement is part of a strategic vision for Italy's technological development to ensure the resilience of undersea infrastructure, which is fundamental for reliable digital connectivity.

Fincantieri and Sparkle have agreed to work in specialised teams to analyse the requirements for improving the security of undersea telecommunications infrastructures. Then they will identify innovative technologies and solutions to ensure their operational resilience.

Fincantieri and Sparkle are not the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard. He has experience in business and …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us