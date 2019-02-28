Fairbanks Morse receives EDG sets contract
Fairbanks Morse has received a contract to deliver the Emergency Diesel Generator (EDG) sets for the US Navy’s two future nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, CVN-80 (USS Enterprise) and CVN-81, the company announced on 25 February.
The EDG sets will provide safety-related electrical power back-up in the event that the ship loses power. The sets will be built at the Fairbanks Morse manufacturing facility in Beloit, Wisconsin.
Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division, Virginia, is under contract to build the third and fourth Gerald R. Ford class aircraft carriers, the USS Enterprise and CVN-81 (yet to be named), respectively.
Construction of the EDGs will begin in 2019 and they are scheduled to be delivered in 2023 to HII. Fairbanks Morse will then support installation, commissioning, testing and sea trials for the vessels.
