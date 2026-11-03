Euronaval 2026: faster frigates, evolving contracts and drone motherships lead opening conference
France used the opening conference at Euronaval 2026 in Paris, France to present a naval industry with growing output, a fast delivery record on frigates for the Hellenic Navy and a plan to make open architectures a contractual matter for equipment manufacturers.
Pierre-Eric Pommellet, president of Euronaval and of the French naval industry group GICAN, said global military naval production had grown by around 50% in value over the past two years to more than US$122 billion.
The tonnage delivered rose from about 1 million to 1.5 million tonnes over the same period, he said.
Renewal on several fronts
Output
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