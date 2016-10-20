Euronaval 2016: Aussie Aegis crews graduate (video)

The first naval officers from the Royal Australian Navy have graduated from a two month Aegis combat systems course in New Jersey.

The Aegis combat system will be fitted to the RAN's new Hobart-class of air warfare destroyers.

Brad Hicks, VP of business development at Lockheed Martin, spoke to Shephard about the combat system and how it is evolving to meet emerging threats.

For more from Euronaval 2016, see our dedicated news page.