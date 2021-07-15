Escribano Sentinel RWS pass Peruvian Navy acceptance tests

HNLSM Snellius returns to service
Damen Shipyards has returned the HNLMS Snellius to the Royal Netherlands Navy following a successful modernisation programme.
Escribano's Sentinel 2.0 and Sentinel 30 RWS are now operational onboard Peruvian Navy patrol boats PPMM 208 BAP Río Tumbes and PPMM 209 Río Locumba, following successful acceptance tests.
Sentinel 2.0 uses Browning 12.7mm calibre heavy machine guns and is equipped with an IR camera, standard camera and laser rangefinder.
Sentinel 30 can mount a 30mm cannon, such as the MK44S Bushmaster II, and can be adapted to fit a 40mm weapon.
Both stations are controlled by a single operator remotely using a console inside the vessel. The weapons are capable of automatic target tracking.
Both systems are standalone solutions but can be integrated into the ship's combat, navigation or data system.
Sentinel 2.0 is fitted to the Spanish Navy's landing helicopter dock, Juan Carlos. Sentinel 30 is set to be integrated onto Spain's Serviola-class patrol vessels.
Atlas Elektronik (AEUK) will deliver the Passenger Transfer Boats (PTBs) to the RN for use with the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales.
Naval Group has been assigned a leading role in the USSPS project, which aims to create an unmanned miniaturised oil rig technology-based platform capable of persistent maritime surveillance.
RN Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond has detached from the UK's Carrier Strike Group due to 'technical issues', adding to a long history of the class's mechanical problems.
The keel for Germany’s ninth Braunschweig-class K130 corvette has been laid during a pared-back ceremony at Lürssen’s Peene shipyard.
According to Italian media sources, Morocco is reportedly negotiating to acquire two FREMM frigates from Italy.