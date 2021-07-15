Escribano Sentinel RWS pass Peruvian Navy acceptance tests

Escribano's Sentinel 2.0 RWS. (Photo: Escribano.)

Spain's Escribano has equipped Peru's maritime patrol vessels with its Sentinel 2.0 and Sentinel 30 RWS.

Escribano's Sentinel 2.0 and Sentinel 30 RWS are now operational onboard Peruvian Navy patrol boats PPMM 208 BAP Río Tumbes and PPMM 209 Río Locumba, following successful acceptance tests.

Sentinel 2.0 uses Browning 12.7mm calibre heavy machine guns and is equipped with an IR camera, standard camera and laser rangefinder.

Sentinel 30 can mount a 30mm cannon, such as the MK44S Bushmaster II, and can be adapted to fit a 40mm weapon.

Both stations are controlled by a single operator remotely using a console inside the vessel. The weapons are capable of automatic target tracking.

Both systems are standalone solutions but can be integrated into the ship's combat, navigation or data system.

Sentinel 2.0 is fitted to the Spanish Navy's landing helicopter dock, Juan Carlos. Sentinel 30 is set to be integrated onto Spain's Serviola-class patrol vessels.