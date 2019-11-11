To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Egypt's burgeoning submarine fleet draws attention

11th November 2019 - 16:56 GMT | by Joe Charlaff in Jerusalem

Israel is likely monitoring Egypt’s growing subsurface capabilities as the latter country seeks to expand its submarine fleet, potentially through the procurement of Chinese-made boats, according to a former senior Israeli naval officer.

Egypt has in recent years moved to acquire four Germany-built Type 209 submarine, two of which have been delivered thus far in 2016, 2017, with a third hand over to the Egyptian Navy in May this year by manufacturer Thyssenkrupp. These boats have participated in recent exercises in the Mediterranean and Red Seas, to some extent proving their operational capability.

Meanwhile Egypt has also begun significant upgrades

