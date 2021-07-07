To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

Egypt taps into FMS for naval technical assistance

7th July 2021 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Alexandria, one of four ex-USN Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigates now serving in the Egyptian Navy, pictured in Russia in November 2020. (Photo: Russian MoD).

VSE Corporation continues its role as an in-country support provider for the Egyptian Navy.

A team from VSE Corporation will continue to provide in-country technical assistance to the Egyptian Navy under the FMS programme, the US DoD announced on 2 July.

A $41.58 million delivery order from Naval Sea Systems Command includes follow-on services such as technical, logistics, training, facilities and administrative support to the Egyptian Navy for work on ‘multiple ship platforms’, the DoD added.

Work split evenly between Alexandria in Egypt and Alexandria in Virginia, with completion due by June 2023 if all options are exercised.

Shephard reported in July 2019 that VSE was providing engineering services support via FMS to the  Egyptian Navy for Oliver Hazard Perry -class frigates,  fast missile craft, coastal minehunters and 25m and 28m Fast Patrol Craft

