Egypt taps into FMS for naval technical assistance

Italy looks to Germany for new submarine sonar
The Italian U212 Near Future Submarine programme will include sonars made in Kiel.
A team from VSE Corporation will continue to provide in-country technical assistance to the Egyptian Navy under the FMS programme, the US DoD announced on 2 July.
A $41.58 million delivery order from Naval Sea Systems Command includes follow-on services such as technical, logistics, training, facilities and administrative support to the Egyptian Navy for work on ‘multiple ship platforms’, the DoD added.
Work split evenly between Alexandria in Egypt and Alexandria in Virginia, with completion due by June 2023 if all options are exercised.
Shephard reported in July 2019 that VSE was providing engineering services support via FMS to the Egyptian Navy for Oliver Hazard Perry -class frigates, fast missile craft, coastal minehunters and 25m and 28m Fast Patrol Craft.
The UK MoD is upgrading the capabilities of its Daring-class Type 45 destroyers with the addition of MBDA’s Common Anti-Air Modular Missile (CAMM), known as Sea Ceptor.
The USN is continuing to fund the evolution of Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels.
South Korea will soon be one of a select few nations able to field submarine-launched ballistic missiles.
As the Anzac-class frigate HMAS Perth begins its journey to return to service, it shows that the problems faced by the ships have been long-running.
The UK MoD has awarded JFD a contract worth £20million for capability support for the Astute-class submarines.