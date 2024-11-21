Egypt considers new submarine acquisitions

The Egyptian Navy has experienced a significant period of capability growth in recent years, with French, German and Italian shipyards all beneficiaries of major orders. Now, the Egyptian Navy is looking to progress a long-standing requirement for a new submarine class.

Initially seen as a relatively straightforward choice between offerings from France and Germany, others are seeking to enter the fray.

The modern submarine force of the Egyptian Navy can trace its roots back to the late 1960s, when the Soviet Union was its main defence equipment supplier, delivering two Project 613 Whiskey-class and six Project 633 Romeo-class conventional submarines