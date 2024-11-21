To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Egypt considers new submarine acquisitions

21st November 2024 - 09:55 GMT | by David Saw

RSS

The Naval Group Barracuda design is under consideration by Egypt for its future submarine requirement. (Photo: Naval Group)

The long-standing naval procurement partnership between Egypt and France could soon be disrupted as South Korean bidders enter the race to replace the country’s Romeo-class submarines.

The Egyptian Navy has experienced a significant period of capability growth in recent years, with French, German and Italian shipyards all beneficiaries of major orders. Now, the Egyptian Navy is looking to progress a long-standing requirement for a new submarine class.

Initially seen as a relatively straightforward choice between offerings from France and Germany, others are seeking to enter the fray.

The modern submarine force of the Egyptian Navy can trace its roots back to the late 1960s, when the Soviet Union was its main defence equipment supplier, delivering two Project 613 Whiskey-class and six Project 633 Romeo-class conventional submarines

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
David Saw

Author

David Saw

David Saw more than 30-years of defence journalism experience, having worked for magazines in Asia, Europe …
Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us