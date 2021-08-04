Egypt commissions final Type 209/1400mod submarine

The fourth Type 209/1400mod submarine arrives at Alexandria Naval Base in Egypt. (Photo: Egyptian MoD)

Ceremony in Alexandria marks completion of $1.6 billion submarine procurement programme.

The Egyptian Navy conducted a commissioning ceremony for its fourth and final Type 209 submarine at Alexandria Naval Base on 3 August.

The Egyptian Navy awarded a contract to ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems in 2011 for an initial two Type 209/1400mod submarines with an option (exercised in 2014) for a further two boats.

These Type 209/1400mod boats replace the last four of eight older Romeo-class (Type 033) diesel-powered submarines that were delivered in the mid-1980s.

S41, the first Type 209/1400mod submarine for the Egyptian Navy, was commissioned in April 2017.

Shephard Defence Insight estimates the total programme value at $1.6 billion.

The Type 209/1400mod is the most recent version of the Type 209 export submarine which has also been built for both the South African Navy.