Egypt commissions final Type 209/1400mod submarine

HII announces 80% completion of John F. Kennedy carrier
HII has passed a significant milestone in the construction of the John F. Kennedy carrier, one of four Gerald R Ford-class carriers ordered by the USN.
The Egyptian Navy conducted a commissioning ceremony for its fourth and final Type 209 submarine at Alexandria Naval Base on 3 August.
The Egyptian Navy awarded a contract to ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems in 2011 for an initial two Type 209/1400mod submarines with an option (exercised in 2014) for a further two boats.
These Type 209/1400mod boats replace the last four of eight older Romeo-class (Type 033) diesel-powered submarines that were delivered in the mid-1980s.
S41, the first Type 209/1400mod submarine for the Egyptian Navy, was commissioned in April 2017.
Shephard Defence Insight estimates the total programme value at $1.6 billion.
The Type 209/1400mod is the most recent version of the Type 209 export submarine which has also been built for both the South African Navy.
The US Navy's future destroyer, known as DDG(X), will need massive power generation capabilities to run advanced sensors, directed energy weapons and propulsion systems.
The USN is ‘getting after delay days’ as the impact on shipbuilding of COVID-19 abates, says CNO.
New compact twin-channel radio provides multi-level security for naval voice and data communications, says GDMS.
Sea Eagle FCEO MKII will be available globally in 2022.
The USMC and USN are undecided on further armament options for the Light Amphibious Warship, as the programme remains at the concept design stage.