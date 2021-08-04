To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Naval Warfare

Egypt commissions final Type 209/1400mod submarine

4th August 2021 - 09:57 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The fourth Type 209/1400mod submarine arrives at Alexandria Naval Base in Egypt. (Photo: Egyptian MoD)

Ceremony in Alexandria marks completion of $1.6 billion submarine procurement programme.

The Egyptian Navy conducted a commissioning ceremony for its fourth and final Type 209 submarine at Alexandria Naval Base on 3 August.

The Egyptian Navy awarded a contract to ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems in 2011 for an initial two Type 209/1400mod submarines with an option (exercised in 2014) for a further two boats.

These Type 209/1400mod boats replace the last four of eight older Romeo-class (Type 033) diesel-powered submarines that were delivered in the mid-1980s.

S41, the first Type 209/1400mod submarine for the Egyptian Navy, was commissioned in April 2017.

Shephard Defence Insight estimates the total programme value at $1.6 billion. 

The Type 209/1400mod is the most recent version of the Type 209 export submarine which has also been built for both the South African Navy.

Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users