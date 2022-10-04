ECA Group and TechnicAtome partner on next-gen French nuclear subs

ECA Group and TechnicAtome are poised to implement a partnership to produce onboard electrical systems for the SNLE 3G programme to develop the third generation of French Navy nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs).

The two companies announced an agreement on 4 October.

‘This is the beginning of a long partnership. We will provide power conversion solutions adapted to a demanding and constrained environment,’ said Dominique Giannoni, CEO of ECA Group.

SNLE 3G boats will replace the SNLE NG Triomphant class between the 2030s and 2040s. The programme was launched in February 2021 and will see Naval Group act as the main prime contractor in a joint venture with TechnicAtome.

Shephard Defence Insight estimates that the programme to continue the French at-sea nuclear deterrent will cost more than $35 billion.

The SNLE 3G partnership is part of a wider collaboration between TechnicAtome and ECA Group.

The latter already equips Suffren-class nuclear attack submarines in service and under construction, as well as the Triomphant-class SSBNs.

The reactors aboard nuclear-powered French submarines, including the future SNLE 3G boats, are designed by TechnicAtome.