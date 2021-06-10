Eastern Shipbuilding Group awards Northrop Grumman integration contract for USCG OPCs

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
Northrop Grumman has been awarded a contract as systems integrator for C5ISR and control systems on the US Coast Guard (USCG) Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC).
The contract was awarded by Eastern Shipbuilding Group, the prime contractor for the OPC programme.
In the newly expanded role, Northrop Grumman is responsible for integrating all cyber-hardened C5isr systems, including command and control, communications, navigation and shipboard computer networking systems.
Northrop Grumman will also be responsible for the integrated bridge, data distribution, machinery control, propulsion control systems, cyber/information assurance, testing and integration work.
Eastern Shipbuilding Group is currently developing the Heritage-class OPCs for the US Coast Guard.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Heritage-class OPC will bridge the capability gap between the National Security Cutter, which patrols the open ocean, and the Fast Response Cutter, which operates closer to shore.
The Coast Guard aims to procure a total of 25 OPCs with an estimated total acquisition cost of $10.523 billion.
The OPCs will feature helicopter capability, with the ability to carry MH-60R or MH-65 helicopters and three operational over-the-horizon small boats.
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.
Since ship propulsion shifted from sails to propellers, preventing seawater from getting into the hull via the stern tube has been one of the most fundamental engineering challenges of designing and operating vessels. Without reliable sealing, even the simplest marine operation can become time consuming, costly and complex. Today there are new challenges to reliability, including greater forces at play and an environmental focus on preventing fluids from escaping the hull as well as getting in. But the stern tube seal remains a basic building block of safe and secure sailing.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division puts AESA radar through its paces.
Manufacturer trials of the world’s longest submarine may have begun.