DynCorp to support USCG aircraft

8th January 2019 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

DynCorp International has received a progressive structural inspection and depot level maintenance contract for the US Coast Guard’s C-130H and C-130J aircraft, the company announced on 7 January.

The contract, awarded by the USCG Aviation Logistics Center (ALC), Long Range Surveillance (LRS) Product Line Division, has a total value of $51.4 million with one base year period and four option years.

The coast guard uses its LRS aircraft for SAR, law enforcement, logistics and marine environmental protection response. Due to the corrosive environment in which the aircraft operate, inspections are required on each coast guard C-130 every 48 months to ensure airworthiness and ensure compliance with Aircraft Structural Integrity Program requirements.

