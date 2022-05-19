To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DSIT inks MoU with Al Fattan Group to supply advanced underwater sonars

19th May 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

DSIT and Al Fattan Group sign the MoU. (Photo: DSIT)

Under the MoU, with Israel's DSIT, Al Fattan will provide sonar systems to local customers in the UAE.

DSIT Solutions, on 19 May, announced the signing of an MoU with the Al Fattan Group for the supply of advanced underwater sonar systems which will be used to protect sensitive and strategic sites in the UAE.

The MoU covers the development of local capabilities for customer-facing activities, including installing, implementing, supporting, and maintaining the sonar systems.

DSIT marketing and business development VP Hanan Marom said the signing of the MoU was a significant milestone in the company's expansion into new markets.

DSIT offers solutions against a range of maritime threats, focusing on underwater coastal terrain dominance systems, underwater security systems, ASW systems, acoustic analysis and trainer systems, sonar systems for submersible platforms, and underwater communications systems.

DSIT is a subsidiary of Rafael Advanced Defence Systems.

