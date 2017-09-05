DSEI 2017: Frigate designs fuel T31 prospects

With two new frigate designs expected to be officially unveiled at the show, attention will focus on what prospects, if any exist, there could be for the Royal Navy’s future Type 31.

Babcock will present Arrowhead, a self-styled ‘game-changing’ 120m general purpose frigate, which according to the company can meet increasing global demands for such vessels. Additional ship specifications will likely be provided during the course of the exhibition.

The company would be keen to win the T31 design programme, which will eventually become a class of at least five frigates for the Royal Navy. Export potential of the class