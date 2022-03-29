DSA 2022: STM positions itself for Malaysian naval programmes

Turkish shipbuilder STM is hoping to meet the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Littoral Mission Ship (LMS) Batch 2 requirement, as well as Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) requirements for a new class of coast guard ship and Batch 2 OPVs.

STM is also interested in a potential corvette option accompanying LMS Batch 2.

Mehmet Selahattin Deniz, naval projects director at STM, told Shephard that during the LMS discussions with the RMN, the company had been asked to prepare a corvette option to go with its 85m LMS proposal.

As a result, STM put forward its 99m-long Ada-class corvette design.