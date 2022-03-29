To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

DSA 2022: STM positions itself for Malaysian naval programmes

29th March 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur

RSS

Pictured at DSA 2022 is a model of the coast guard version of the Istef-class MILGEM frigate that STM is proposing to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency. (Photo: Dzirhan Mahadzir)

Turkish shipbuilder STM has put forward designs to meet Royal Malaysian Navy's Littoral Mission Ship Batch 2 and Malaysian coast guard requirements.

Turkish shipbuilder STM is hoping to meet the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Littoral Mission Ship (LMS) Batch 2 requirement, as well as Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) requirements for a new class of coast guard ship and Batch 2 OPVs.

STM is also interested in a potential corvette option accompanying LMS Batch 2.

Mehmet Selahattin Deniz, naval projects director at STM, told Shephard that during the LMS discussions with the RMN, the company had been asked to prepare a corvette option to go with its 85m LMS proposal.

As a result, STM put forward its 99m-long Ada-class corvette design.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us