DSA 2022: STM positions itself for Malaysian naval programmes

USN issues Digital Modular Radio contract modification
‘Emergent requirements that were not anticipated at the onset of the contract’ have prompted the DoD to amend its Digital Modular Radio deal with General Dynamics Mission Systems.
Turkish shipbuilder STM is hoping to meet the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Littoral Mission Ship (LMS) Batch 2 requirement, as well as Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) requirements for a new class of coast guard ship and Batch 2 OPVs.
STM is also interested in a potential corvette option accompanying LMS Batch 2.
Mehmet Selahattin Deniz, naval projects director at STM, told Shephard that during the LMS discussions with the RMN, the company had been asked to prepare a corvette option to go with its 85m LMS proposal.
As a result, STM put forward its 99m-long Ada-class corvette design.
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
‘Emergent requirements that were not anticipated at the onset of the contract’ have prompted the DoD to amend its Digital Modular Radio deal with General Dynamics Mission Systems.
The proposed navy budget of $773 billion for the Department of Defense marks a $30.7 billion increase compared to enacted spending for FY 2022.
The longer the war lasts in Ukraine, the more severe the repercussions for Russian activities in Syria.
India will build new vessels designed to perform a wide range of support tasks for the country's navy.
New seeker suites will be installed in recertified Tomahawk missiles for the USN.
After casting Austal adrift, the Philippines will now look to a different overseas shipyard to build six OPVs.