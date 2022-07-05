DIMDEG hits the water

In a newly released video, Turkey’s future DIMDEG fleet replenishment ship can be seen in the water as work towards its delivery in 2023 continues.

In the video, Turkish defence procurement agency SSB president İsmail Demir examines progress on the support ship TCG Derya.

Donanmamızın 2. Buyuk Gemisi olacak Denizde Ikmal Muharebe Destek Gemimiz #DERYA’nın insası tüm hızıyla devam ediyor. DERYA’nın Cumhuriyetimizin 100. Yılında envantere girebilmesi için var gucumuzle çalışıyor, 2023'e sağlam adımlarla ilerliyoruz. ➡️ @sefineofficial pic.twitter.com/HGE2bclSBl — Ismail Demir (@IsmailDemirSSB) July 3, 2022

In a tweet, Demir wrote: ‘The construction of our Marine Supply Combat Support Ship Derya, which will be the 2nd Largest Ship of our Navy, continues at full speed.

‘We are working hard so that Derya can be included in the inventory on the 100th Anniversary of our Republic, and we are moving forward with firm steps towards 2023.’

The ship is being built by Turkey’s Sefine Shipyard, which secured a contract for the ship in July 2018.

Shephard previously reported that the ship would be powered by two GE Marine LM2500 marine gas turbines.

Shephard Defence Insight estimates the 190m long vessel will cost $475 million.