DIMDEG hits the water

5th July 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Rendering of the DIMDEG fleet replenishment ship. (Photo: Sefine Shipyard)

The DIMDEG future support ship is designed to meet the Turkish Navy’s fuel, water and supply transport needs.

In a newly released video, Turkey’s future DIMDEG fleet replenishment ship can be seen in the water as work towards its delivery in 2023 continues.

In the video, Turkish defence procurement agency SSB president İsmail Demir examines progress on the support ship TCG Derya.

In a tweet, Demir wrote: ‘The construction of our Marine Supply Combat Support Ship Derya, which will be the 2nd Largest Ship of our Navy, continues at full speed.

‘We are working hard so that Derya can be included in the inventory on the 100th Anniversary of our Republic, and we are moving forward with firm steps towards 2023.’

The ship is being built by Turkey’s Sefine Shipyard, which secured a contract for the ship in July 2018.

Shephard previously reported that the ship would be powered by two GE Marine LM2500 marine gas turbines.

Shephard Defence Insight estimates the 190m long vessel will cost $475 million.

