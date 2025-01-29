Denmark commits to three new Arctic vessels in light of Trump’s Greenland comments

Denmark has agreed to buy three new Arctic ships to boost maritime security in the Arctic, and particularly around Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

The three new ships will be acquired along with two new long-range uncrewed aerial systems, which will be fitted with both stronger satellite capacity and enhanced image acquisition at a distance compared to Denmark's existing drones.

The deal will cost Denmark DKK14.6 billion (US$2.05 billion) and will be financed by Denmark in partnership with Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Despite the recent demand from incoming US President Trump that Denmark should give up its “ownership” of Greenland because the US “absolutely needs it for national defence,” the Danish commitment to the three new vessels was not entirely sparked by US sabre-rattling.

As far back as 2022, Denmark was considering replacing its ageing Thetis-class ocean patrol frigates, which came into service in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

At DSEI in 2023, OSK Design was ready to pitch its Arctic frigate design as a potential solution to Denmark’s Arctic patrol needs.

The incoming President Trump began talking publicly about acquiring Greenland as a US asset in December 2024, and refused to rule out military intervention to achieve that goal. Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poelson acknowledged that: “We have not invested enough in the Arctic for many years. Now we are planning a stronger presence.”

On the announcement that Denmark will acquire three new Arctic vessels, Poelson added: “We must face the fact that there are serious challenges regarding security and defence in the Arctic and North Atlantic.”

While no details have yet been confirmed on Denmark’s choice of new Arctic ships, the OSK Design option would feature an ice-strengthened hull, a length of 125m, and a price-point estimated by Shephard Defence Insight to be $500 million per vessel.

