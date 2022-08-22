Damen launches first of two new border patrol vessels for Romania
The first of the two coastal patrol vessels Damen Shipyard is building for the Romanian Border Police has been launched at the Damen Shipyard in Antalya, Turkey.
The contract for the acquisition of these vessels was signed in March 2021 for RON129.95 million ($26.74 million). The deal includes two years of maintenance at one of the Damen yards in Romania.
The first vessel was launched in July 2022 with the other to follow in November. After the propulsion system and navigation systems are installed, the first vessel will sail to the Damen shipyard in Mangalia in October, for installation
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
Bath Iron Works to install large launch modules for hypersonic missiles on USS Zumwalt
Large Missile Vertical Launch System launch modules would enable USS Zumwalt to fire anti-ship hypersonic missiles.
-
Lockheed Martin delivers HELIOS laser to US Navy
Lockheed Martin has delivered a 60+ kilowatt-class high-energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance (HELIOS) system to the US Navy.
-
Babcock begins upkeep of Royal Navy frigate HMS Argyll
Babcock has begun post-life extension (LIFEX) upkeep of Royal Navy Duke-class Type 23 frigate HMS Argyll at its Devonport facility.
-
VSE to extend support work for Egyptian Navy vessels
VSE Corporation will support Egyptian Navy MRO plans.
-
Autonomous capabilities open doors for expeditionary fast transport to undertake new missions
The addition of autonomous capabilities to the Austal-built future Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) 13, USNS Apalachicola, allows the ship to undertake new missions, including that of an adjunct magazine providing VLS capability.