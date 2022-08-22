Damen launches first of two new border patrol vessels for Romania

The first of the two coastal patrol vessels Damen Shipyard is building for the Romanian Border Police has been launched at the Damen Shipyard in Antalya, Turkey.

The contract for the acquisition of these vessels was signed in March 2021 for RON129.95 million ($26.74 million). The deal includes two years of maintenance at one of the Damen yards in Romania.

The first vessel was launched in July 2022 with the other to follow in November. After the propulsion system and navigation systems are installed, the first vessel will sail to the Damen shipyard in Mangalia in October, for installation