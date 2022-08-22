To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Damen launches first of two new border patrol vessels for Romania

22nd August 2022 - 09:30 GMT | by Cem Devrim Yaylalı in Istanbul

RSS

Based on the Damen FCS 4008 Patrol design, a new patrol craft for Romania is 42.95m long with a beam of 8.65m. (Photo: Romanian Border Police)

Based on the Damen FCS 4008 Patrol design, two new patrol vessels will be used by Romania for border patrol, SAR and EEZ security.

The first of the two coastal patrol vessels Damen Shipyard is building for the Romanian Border Police has been launched at the Damen Shipyard in Antalya, Turkey.

The contract for the acquisition of these vessels was signed in March 2021 for RON129.95 million ($26.74 million). The deal includes two years of maintenance at one of the Damen yards in Romania.

The first vessel was launched in July 2022 with the other to follow in November. After the propulsion system and navigation systems are installed, the first vessel will sail to the Damen shipyard in Mangalia in October, for installation

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Cem Devrim Yaylalı

Author

Cem Devrim Yaylalı

Cem Devrim Yaylalı was born in Paris and raised in Istanbul, where he currently lives. …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us