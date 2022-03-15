Croatia orders new patrol vessels from Vittoria Shipyard

European Patrol Corvette contract could be signed in 2025
Around 40 companies across Europe are already involved in the European Patrol Corvette project.
Vittoria Shipyard has signed a contract with the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Croatia for the design and construction of two 21m coastal patrol vessels for use by law enforcement.
The contract is worth over 49 million Croatian kuna ($7 million), co-financed by the EU as part of the Frontex external border management programme, and is scheduled to be delivered in 2023.
The two 6.5m-wide, 21.5m-long vessels will be constructed out of aluminium. Although the vessel class has not been disclosed, it may be similar in construction to the C825 P200, which has a similar size and engine power.
Equipped with a screw propeller and two 1,213kw MAN engines, they are capable of reaching a top speed of over 31 knots.
In addition to crew quarters, the ships will have a sickbay and an additional shipwreck shelter.
Vittoria Shipyard provided the Croatian police with five river border patrol vessels and five unsinkable and self-righting SAR vessels, which are still in use, in 2004 and 2008 respectively.
Later, in 2017, the company provided another self-righting SAR vessel to the Croatian Harbor Master Office.
This new contract confirms and builds upon the reputation Vittoria Shipyards has gained by supplying the Balkan nation with vessels.
The Turkish Naval Forces expect to commission the amphibious assault ship Anadolu by the end of 2022.
L3Harris will provide steering control, navigation control and machinery control systems for nine USN ship classes.
Fort Lauderdale is the penultimate Flight I San Antonio-class LPDs.
Ireland has acquired two second-hand patrol boats from New Zealand as the Irish Naval Service modifies its fleet.
UUVs — and associated enabling technologies — are at the core of the new Seabed Warfare Strategy released by the French MoD last month.