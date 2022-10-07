COTECMAR and Damen team up for Colombian frigate replacement programme

The Plataformas Estrategicas de Superficie (PES) programme for the Colombian Navy is finally setting sail after six years, after Colombian shipbuilding corporation COTECMAR and Damen signed a contract on 27 September to jointly develop the design for new frigates.

A Damen spokesperson told Shephard: ‘According to the Colombian Navy long-term replacement programme, they aim to replace the existing frigate fleet with five new ones.’

The Colombian Navy requires replacements for its fleet of four Almirante Padilla-class frigates built in the early 1980s. A key objective of PES was to find a partner for COTECMAR to increase the Colombian