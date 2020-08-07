Colombian Navy deactivates two vessels

The Colombian Navy decommissioned two vessels an official ceremony (pictured) on 6 August.

ARC Cabo Manglares, a Point-class cutter transferred by the US Coast Guard in 2001, and ARC Bahía Solano, an LCU 1466 landing craft utility vessel, are now deactivated.

Both Cabo Manglares and Bahía Solano operated from bases on the Pacific coast.

Three Point-class cutters and six LCU 1466 craft remain in service with the Colombian Navy.

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