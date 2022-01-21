CMS for Indonesian missile craft passes factory acceptance

rMCM launch and recovery system undergoes tests
Tests continue under the autonomous mine clearance vessel programme for the Belgian and Dutch navies, with the latest focus being on launch and recovery systems.
The C-Flex combat management system (CMS) for the latest batch of four Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) KCR-60M (Sampari-class) fast missile attack craft has completed the factory acceptance test (FAT) stage.
‘The process has been far from conventional,’ CMS manufacturer Terma noted in a 21 January announcement acknowledging the impact of COVID-19 on the process. Two of the four tests were carried out online by video because of pandemic-related restrictions.
Built by PT PAL Indonesia, the KCR-60 displaces 460t and is 60m long. The craft is designed to deploy guided anti-ship missiles against surface combatants in littoral environments.
Terma acts as combat system integrator and is responsible for integrating all sensors and effectors onboard the vessels. As well as the CMS, the Danish company is delivering the C-Guard decoy launching system, the C-Fire EO fire control system, and the Scanter 4603 air/surface surveillance radar for all KCR-60 vessels.
Four KCR-60Ms are already in service with the TNI-AL. Four more were ordered from PT PAL in 2019.
The fifth KCR-60M was launched on 5 December 2021.
