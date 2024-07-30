To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Chilean Navy commissions icebreaker as race for Antarctica heats up

30th July 2024 - 22:35 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

The Chilean icebreaker Almirante Viel was built by state-run shipyard ASMAR. (Photo: Chilean Navy)

The commissioning of the domestically manufactured icebreaker Almirante Viel marks the latest addition to a series of new ships acquired by South American navies to enhance their presence in Antarctic waters.

The Chilean Navy commissioned the domestically manufactured icebreaker Almirante Viel earlier this month as the vessel became the latest of a fleet of new ships South American navies have been acquiring to maintain a physical presence across Antarctic waters.

According to the Chilean Ministry of National Defense, the new icebreaker Almirante Viel was “the first vessel of its type built in South America” and was “fully constructed” by the Chilean state-run shipyard ASMAR.

The icebreaker, the tugboat vessel Lientur(ATF-60) and the patrol vessel Marinero Fuentealba (OPV-83) will constitute the Chilean Navy’s “Antarctic trinomial” for future Antarctic operations, according to Santiago. With

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us