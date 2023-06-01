To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Chile sails ahead with construction of new naval transport vessel

1st June 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

A rendering of the design for the Escotillón IV support ships under construction by ASMAR. (Image: Vard Marine)

Chile's ASMAR shipyard has achieved a milestone in the construction of the first of four transport and support vessels for the country's navy.

Chilean state-run shipyard ASMAR announced on 25 May the placement of the first block on the launching slipway of a new multipurpose vessel. The ship is part of the Escotillón IV project, under which ASMAR will build a fleet of transport vessels for the Chilean Navy.

The first platform, currently unnamed, will have a length of 110m and will displace 7.987t, with a crew of 95; it is under construction at ASMAR’s Talcahuano facilities. 

The vessel will replace the Aquiles, also built by ASMAR and operated by the Navy since 1988. Construction of the ship commenced in February 2022

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us