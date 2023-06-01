Chile sails ahead with construction of new naval transport vessel
Chilean state-run shipyard ASMAR announced on 25 May the placement of the first block on the launching slipway of a new multipurpose vessel. The ship is part of the Escotillón IV project, under which ASMAR will build a fleet of transport vessels for the Chilean Navy.
The first platform, currently unnamed, will have a length of 110m and will displace 7.987t, with a crew of 95; it is under construction at ASMAR’s Talcahuano facilities.
The vessel will replace the Aquiles, also built by ASMAR and operated by the Navy since 1988. Construction of the ship commenced in February 2022
