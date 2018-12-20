Canadian Coast Guard receives new SAR lifeboats
The Canadian Coast Guard has received two new high-endurance SAR lifeboats that will be deployed for SAR missions in the West Coast region.
The new self-righting SAR lifeboats, named CCGS McIntyre Bay and CCGS Pachena Bay, are informally referred to as Bay-class by the Canadian Coast Guard.
The 19m long boats have a top speed of 25kt and can operate up to 100 nautical miles from shore. The all-weather vessels have the ability to operate in hurricane force conditions, and will right themselves should they capsize.
CCGS McIntyre Bay will be deployed to Prince Rupert, British Columbia, and CCGS Pachena Bay will be deployed to Port Hardy, British Columbia, in 2019.
The two new SAR lifeboats are the third and fourth of 20 vessels being built for the coast guard. Delivery has already taken place of CCGS Baie de Plaisance, which will be stationed in Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, and CCGS Pennant Bay, which will be stationed in Atlantic Canada.
