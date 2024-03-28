Canadian Coast Guard awards pre-construction contract for MPVs

The Canadian marine transportation company Seaspan Shipyards has won a contract to complete the design and engineering work for the first six ships of the Canadian Coast Guard’s Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPV).

According to Seaspan, the contract included the procurement of materials and equipment to ensure that the first six of up to 16 vessels were ready for construction.

Seaspan stated that the Polar Class 4 vessels would be able to be used for ice breaking and flood control, as well as search and rescue operations.

The fleet will replace the existing fleet of high- and medium-endurance Multi-Tasked Vessels used by the Canadian Coast Guard, the company said.