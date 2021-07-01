Canada renews maintenance of crucial system on board Halifax-class frigates

The new contract will help ensure essential propulsion, electrical, and damage control capabilities are maintained on the Halifax-class frigates.

The Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) has announced an initial $24.5 million in-service support contract for the Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) on board Halifax-class frigates.

Announced on 30 June, the six-year contract with L3 MAPPS covers the in-service support of IPMS, including routine MRO activities, technical support, spares management, and engineering support.

‘This will ensure the systems can continue providing essential services and are capable of integrating new platform systems on board, such as new diesel generators and smoke and heat detection sensors,’ the DND said in a statement.

The IPMS manages the propulsion, electrical, and damage control systems on board Halifax-class frigates.

In September 2014, an interim $11.7 million in-service support contract for the IPMS was awarded to L3 MAPPS via sole-source.

This new contract includes options for extending services until the Halifax-class is retired.

‘Through this contract, the Government of Canada is supporting the operational effectiveness of the Royal Canadian Navy, maintaining 20 Canadian jobs, and advancing Canadian innovation by investing in domestically produced technologies,’ the DND said.