Canada completes first forward rearmament of a navy ship

The Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN’s) HMCS Vancouver Halifax-class frigate has undergone forward rearmament for the first time with support of the Australian Defence Forces.

The ship underwent rearmament in Australia earlier this week in support of its six-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region on Operation Horizon. The effort took nine months of planning and it is the RCN’s first missile rearmament outside of Canada, the US and US territories

Ammunition for the rearmament was transported from Canada to Darwin, Australia, via a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-177 Globemaster and then transported to Broome, Australia, by the Royal Australian Air Force and civilian contractors for loading onto HMCS Vancouver.

During the rearmament itself, Canadian Forces Ammunition Depot staff members were on the ground with members from the Australian Defence Industry and the Royal Australian Navy to support.

Lt Gen Steve Boivin, commander of Canadian Joint Operations Command, highlighted the importance of being able to conduct such resupply operations which in this case included Evolved SeaSparrow Missile.

“The ability to conduct a forward rearmament this far from home increases our operational range in the region, enabling us to be better able to respond when called upon to protect and defend Canada and our allies,” Lt Boivin said.

“This capability increases our range while on operations in the Indo-Pacific region and maintains our force’s flexibility.”

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

RIM-162 ESSM

Halifax Class

C-17 Globemaster III