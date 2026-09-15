Can the US Navy ask Indo-Pacific allies to do more while training with them less?

The USS Boxer played a key role in Exercise Ssang Yong 2024 but is deployed to the Gulf in 2026. (Photo: USN)

As the Iran War draws US ships and marine corps units away from the Indo-Pacific, curtailed exercises and a temporary carrier gap are exposing tensions between Washington’s demand for more self-reliant allies and the joint training needed to realise that ambition.