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How could Rheinmetall’s GMF 140 fit with ongoing programmes in North America?

14th September 2026 - 10:32 GMT | by William Lupton in London, UK

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The manufacturer says the GMF 140 has been specifically developed for the requirements of NATO and allied navies. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

With Canada committed to its River-class replacement and the USN pursuing a lower-cost frigate, Rheinmetall will need to demonstrate where the GMF 140 can fill a capability gap in the North American fleet.

Last month, Rheinmetall’s new naval branch, Naval Systems, unveiled its first foray into the frigate market with its GMF 140 design. The vessel appears to be a continuation of NVL’s GMF 120 which it first displayed in 2025 at the Danish tradeshow DALO Industry Days.

The only known dimensions of the vessel are its length, which sits at 140m, and its full load displacement of 6,000t. Using this information, Shephard estimates that the vessel will have a unit cost of around US$1.2 billion. It also features 64 VLS cells, a 5in main gun and a “US-sourced radar”, potentially the SPY-6(V)1

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William Lupton

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William Lupton

William is a Naval Analyst at Shephard Group.

William holds an MSc in Defence, Development, …

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