How could Rheinmetall’s GMF 140 fit with ongoing programmes in North America?
Last month, Rheinmetall’s new naval branch, Naval Systems, unveiled its first foray into the frigate market with its GMF 140 design. The vessel appears to be a continuation of NVL’s GMF 120 which it first displayed in 2025 at the Danish tradeshow DALO Industry Days.
The only known dimensions of the vessel are its length, which sits at 140m, and its full load displacement of 6,000t. Using this information, Shephard estimates that the vessel will have a unit cost of around US$1.2 billion. It also features 64 VLS cells, a 5in main gun and a “US-sourced radar”, potentially the SPY-6(V)1
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