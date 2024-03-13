C-Worker 15 large USV displayed at Oceanology International 2024
L3Harris unveiled its new C-Worker 15 large USV at the Oceanology International 2024 conference in London which will run until 14 March.
The vessel has been designed to carry a range of payload options and has a 10m x 4m aft deck, which can accommodate a 20ft intermodal container and a 10,000kg payload supplied with a baseline of 40kW of power.
A gondola mounting configurable for a wide range of sensors has been fitted to the vessel. Internally, it has space for four full-height 48cm (19in) racks for topside acquisition, processing and storage hardware in an environmentally controlled peak.
The C-Worker 15 has been designed specifically for the operation of towed sensors or ROV payloads (including fully autonomous launch and recovery), offering a low-emission solution for both military or commercial data acquisition.
The company stated the vessel has 21-day endurance, and has been optimised for towed sensor and Inspection Class ROV (Class II) operations. It was designed and built to the MCA Workboat Code as a Category 0 vessel for unrestricted service areas.
Defence applications include maritime domain awareness, ISR, insertion operations support, combat SAR, deterrence, close in force protection, swarm protection/operations and surface warfare.
